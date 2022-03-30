news, local-news, jewel beetles, cats claw creeper, macleay landcare

Tiny Jewel Beetles are being used to combat the spread of the Cats Claw Creeper weed that is currently spreading in the Macleay Valley. Macleay Landcare (MLN) has been conducting targeted releases of the Beetle at Five Day Creek and Temagog before the winter weather hits. ALSO READ: Roads closed as Macleay Valley on flood watch The community was invited to witness one of the releases of the Jewel Beetle at Temagog during the Weed Awareness Workshop which took place on March 25. Jewel Beetles are a highly specific biocontrol agent developed by the NSW Department of Primary Industries that is considered as an effective option for the long term control of Cats Claw Creeper. Landcare officer Andy Vinter said biocontrol agents such as Jewel Beetles had undergone years of testing to ensure they would not affect native plants. "They provide a long-term sustainable option which doesn't compare to the expense of manual control," he said. "The Beetles really thrive in humidity so we're a little bit concerned about the rain but we're confident that they will establish. "We're hoping to do another release before Winter but it really depends on the supply from the Department of Primary Industries." ALSO READ: Bird lover or bird novice: Workshops teach all about Macleay Valley's wildlife The releases are part of a project funded under the Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery Grants that has been supporting landholders to control vine weeds including Cats Claw Creeper and Madeira Vine. Project officer Louis Marree said the problem was the weeds were already widespread. "It makes them difficult to control, and yet we can't afford to just let them go" he said. "The use of biocontrol agents such as the Jewel Beetles will support future control efforts of Cats Claw Creeper by reducing its vigor and ability to spread." Jewel Beetles are often referred to as leaf miners and their impact on Cats Claw foliage has been shown to establish and spread in similar localities, providing effective outcomes for landholders and managers. "We'll continue to monitor the Beetles throughout Winter," Mr Vinter said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/166845910/6090d684-a178-4876-8011-3dea08febb93.jpg/r2_92_749_514_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg