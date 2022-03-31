newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The New England Highway could see increased traffic in coming days. With flooding in the state's north, motorists are being urged to take the inland route, rather than the Pacific Highway. Motorists travelling between Sydney and Queensland are advised to use New England Highway due to the coastal road being closed due to flooding, between Wardell and Tintenbar. Only local residents are being allowed to use the Pacific Highway from Glenugie, south of Grafton, to access areas including Tyndale, Maclean and Woodburn. Anyone wishing to travel between Glenugie and Queensland can use Summerland Way via Grafton, Casino and Kyogle to the Queensland border. Waterfall Way is now also closed in various locations from Dorrigo Mountain to Raleigh, due to flooding. If you don't need to travel, you are being asked to delay your journey and never drive through floodwater. Check with your regional council for roads that may also be affected by localised flooding. For the latest traffic information, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

