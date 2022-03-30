news, local-news,

Waterfall Way is closed in both directions between Thora and Dorrigo Mountain due to a landslide. The road is closed between Darkwood Road and Maynards Plains Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Motorists should consider using the Oxley Highway or Gwydir Highway as an alternative, but should also allow plenty of extra travel time. Motorists in flood-affected areas are also advised to take extra care, drive to the conditions and never drive through flood waters. For the latest traffic information, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

