Bellingen Shire Council has received a big boost of funding to go towards improving accessibility at Morogo Street Reserve. The council received $499,717 from the Regional Tourism Activation Fund (RTAF) which will be used to improve accessible facilities at the reserve and upgrade the pedestrian pathway to the Urunga swimming facility and Boardwalk. Bellingen Shire Council mayor Stephen Allan said he was pleased to help deliver this important community project for the reserve. "Reflections Holiday Park assisted council by developing the scope of these important works and we couldn't be more pleased to partner with them to provide this upgrade of facilities for families and visitors to the Bellingen Shire," Mr Allan said. Reflections Holiday Park CEO Nick Baker said grant funding was a fantastic outcome for the Urunga community. "This funding will enable an inclusive hub to be developed which the local community can enjoy," Mr Baker said. "It will also help position Urunga as an accessible tourism area, enabling many more people with a disability and families to visit and enjoy the area. ALSO READ: Local oyster business recognised for youth support Moderate flooding across the Macleay as river levels peak Reflections Holiday Parks Coffs Coast operations manager, Allan Thomas, said it has been a pleasure to work with council to ensure the success of the Morgo Street Reserve grant application. "Bellingen Shire Council and Reflections Holiday Parks both want to deliver the best outcomes for the area and I look forward to partnering with them to deliver this important infrastructure project," Mr Thomas said. "We are excited to help create this new inclusive hub which will combine accessible amenities with new accessible play equipment and picnic tables." The half a million in grant funding includes: Mr Baker said the project would complement the work that had already been completed within the Urunga park through a third accessible cabin, which would be available for bookings after Easter. "We want to make our park and public reserve areas accessible for everyone to enjoy," he said. "Improving Morgo Street Reserve for people with disabilities will also make the experience more enjoyable for families with prams and cyclists."

