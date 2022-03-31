community, Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation, Macleay Valley

Local not-for-profit and charity organisations working to create opportunities for marginalised people in the Macleay Valley can apply for funds through the latest Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation funding round. The Charitable Foundation has $800,000 on offer to support new or existing projects in the Mid North Coast, New England North West, Central Coast, Hunter, Central West, and Northern Rivers regions of NSW. Newly appointed Charitable Foundation executive officer, Carly Bush, said the impacts of COVID-19 and the recent flooding had left charitable organisations needing funding more than ever. Ms Bush said since taking up the role she had seen the amazing impacts local groups could have in their community if given financial support. ALSO READ: Nurses walk off job across NSW seeking more staff, better pay Since 2003 the Charitable Foundation has provided more than $3.3 million to mid North Coast projects, with two recently funded in the Macleay Valley. Country Education Foundation of Australia's Flood Support Scholarships received $33,000 to provide local youth from flood affected Macleay Valley, Hastings and Great Lakes families with access to education, training and jobs. Another $55,000 went to the Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation to deliver an arts based language program to disadvantaged students in the Macleay Valley. Students at Macleay Vocational College are currently participating in a series of workshops with the goal of developing their own digital podcast or song. This program was previously only run in Sydney. ALSO READ: What does the 2022 budget mean for local businesses? "This latest grant round of $800,000 means the Charitable Foundation will have provided $25 million in funding to support more than 520 initiatives," Ms Bush said. "Some charities and regional communities aren't eligible or can't access government funding and infrastructure, so the Charitable Foundation tries to fill those gaps," she said. "We're keen to support initiatives that rewrite the future of people in need, now and for generations to come. "Especially those with a focus on health, young people and social wellbeing," she said. Applications close on April 14 2022. For more information on eligibility or to apply for funding visit www.newcastlepermanent.com.au/charitable-foundation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/166845910/f9e3461d-8ac7-49d4-9111-c90d68936419.jpg/r0_237_4032_2515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg