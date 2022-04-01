news, local-news,

The Kempsey Macleay Dragon Boat Club are celebrating hard after achieving some great results at the Great Lakes Pearl Dragons Regatta. This was the first time in three years the regatta has been able to go ahead with the last two years being shut down due to COVID, so it was really very exciting to be out there racing again. The Rats have been training hard for this regatta with a number of new paddlers joining the crew and competing for the first time. The Rats weekend was so successful, on Saturday a number of members joined with the Northern Region Waratahs to compete in the 20s crew racing 2km. There were 16 teams in the event and the Waratahs managed to achieve third place. The crew is made up of paddlers from all over the region, most of whom haven't paddled together before, and the club were pretty chuffed to have only been beaten by large strong competitive crews. Sundays 200mtr sprints, the Rats came home with a placing not only in every heat entered but winning a place overall in three out of four possible categories. "Our Rat men combined with Nambucca to form a really powerful Mens 10s crew taking out first place, an amazing effort," said club secretary Belinda Fowler. "The guys were just on fire. We were able to compete with our own Rat womens 10's crew too, which included two new paddlers and a new drummer and we came home with third place overall. "We also had our own mixed Rats 20's crew for the first time in a long time, we didn't quite have 20 paddlers, so we were really pleased to win second place overall. "It was such an amazing weekend, and we all came home on such a high! The competition was really good and kept us all on our toes every race, most categories had three or four heats, with four teams in each heat, so there were a lot of Clubs competing making our wins all the more satisfying." The River Rats are looking forward to the next regional regatta which will be held at Urunga on the Kalang River in May where they hope to continue what has started out to be a strong and successful season. If you're keen to come and join them, check out their Facebook page Kempsey Macleay Dragon boat club, or visit their website www.kmdbc.org to find out how.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/276ab6f7-012d-405f-ab2c-24af03570387.JPEG/r5_387_2042_1538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg