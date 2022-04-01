news, local-news,

The sight of many Macleay residents driving across flooded bridges continues to frustrate emergency services as the region dries out from a soggy week and the clean-up begins. NSW SES Kempsey unit media officer Greg Gill said despite flood waters receding and low-level bridges starting to emerge, the message about avoiding floodwaters still wasn't sinking in. "It's crazy," he said. "Sadly (having to rescue people from flood water) has become a big part (of their job) and it shouldn't happen. "We keep telling people do not walk, drive, swim in flood water and they keep doing it which is putting their lives at risk." Mr Gill implored the community to remain patient and wait until all bridges had been structurally checked by council engineers before they were officially reopened. "If people don't wait they run the chance if there's something wrong with the bridge that they end up in the water, but they don't see it that way," he said. "Sometimes it may not be visible to the people that there is damage to the bridge. If you get a large log floating down and it hits one of the piers in the right area, there's the chance something's going to get damaged." The Macleay region largely dodged a bullet although Smithtown was inundated while Crescent Head, Belmore River, parts of South Kempsey and the eastern side of Rudders Lagoon remain isolated. Stuarts Point was also affected. "If you live in Kempsey, you were very lucky," Mr Gill said. "The water will go down either today (April 1) or tomorrow (April 2) and hopefully those people who are isolated won't be any more."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/ce6e8db5-96f0-496f-9bec-6b34e980e387.jpg/r11_594_4597_3185_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg