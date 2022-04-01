news, local-news, mulloway, bream, Lake Cathie, Hastings River estuary, Port Macquarie breakwalls, flathead, whiting, North Beach

Mother nature has decided to challenge us anglers once again, with another week of rain, followed by a big southerly change and large swell for good measure. These conditions do indeed create a few short term angling opportunities not present when the weather is benign, but we are long overdue for some stability and prolonged sunshine. Perhaps the only positive from this is that sustained periods of flooding, and or big seas, usually yield better than average action when conditions finally settle. In the estuary, another fresh will again focus the vast majority of the action in the very lower reaches for the short term. Read also: As usual, mulloway will be viable targets from the breakwalls, with large hard-bodied lures the primary offering, and to a lesser degree large soft plastics. While mulloway can of course be encountered during any stage of the tide, look to focus your efforts on the run-in, especially around the area where the slightly cleaner ocean water meets and pushes back the browner estuary waters. Along with mulloway, bream will be well worth chasing in the lower estuary. Mullet strips will be as good as any offering, day and night. You might find the odd flathead but targeting other species may be fruitless until some clarity returns. On the beaches, tailor reports were most encouraging with pretty well all local stretches of sand holding fish in varying degrees. Hopefully they will remain in numbers once conditions settle. Bream and whiting were also terrific and should remain so over the coming months. Given the colour again coming down the Hastings, don't be surprised if the southern end of North Beach produces good numbers of quality flathead over the next week or so. IN OTHER NEWS: Off the rocks, our bread and butter species including tailor, bream, drummer and blackfish were all improving with encouraging results from most headlands. Long tail tuna were also around in good numbers together with the odd cobia for the land-based game enthusiasts. While this weekend's predicted swell will see most ledges off limits, there could be some great action as soon as conditions allow. Offshore, the combination of another fresh followed by a substantial southerly blow was not what we wanted, especially considering we were just again beginning to see good numbers of mackerel and cobia. Some nice snapper and pearl perch were also on offer for those content to fish the bottom. Fingers crossed reasonable nautical conditions return in the short term.

