Crescent Head Country Club has received $4 million to build a community and social hub, including a much-needed emergency evacuation centre. Positioned near the beach, this is the safest accessible geographic point for residents and tourists during a bushfire emergency. The funding is from the Australian government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program. Club secretary and manager Colan Ryan said this is the second time the club has submitted an application for the project. Read also: "We were highly commended last time and very close to getting the funding then," Mr Ryan said. "This is great for the club and the community as well as visitors here on holidays. So they know there is somewhere to go when something happens because Crescent Head can get cut off." Until the Crescent Head Country Club facility is built, the closest emergency evacuation centre will continue to be Kempsey. "We need an emergency evacuation centre here, so people have somewhere they feel safe," Mr Ryan said. "When you consider that in the last two years, we've had a major bushfire and three floods. We've been asked in the past to do it, and the club has taken on a role in that direction, but we're not actually safe and set up to be an emergency evacuation centre. "That encompasses things like having your own power supply, and you have to feed people, so you have to have refrigeration rooms and areas for people to sleep." The project will also expand the club to better accommodate the needs of locals and visitors during good times as well as emergencies. Upgrading solar PV for increased capacity with battery storage will provide a vital emergency power supply in times of crisis and network failures. A new administration centre will incorporate additional storage and meeting facilities and there will be an expanded kitchen, dining, and seating areas. An accessible multipurpose access lift will be installed to enable everyone to access both club levels, especially the new emergency and social hub areas on the lower ground floor. Expansive viewing areas will allow patrons to watch club tournaments, incorporating a COVID-compliant stage area and spacing for entertainment and communication activities in times of crisis. The emergency and social hub areas on the lower ground floor will have modernised and additional 'non-touch' bathroom facilities, while a mobility scooter charging and storage area will be incorporated into a revitalised entrance foyer. Read more: NSW residents brace for further flooding Mr Ryan said the project would deliver better services and support facilities for Crescent Head locals and visitors, provide jobs before and after construction, and be a welcome economic boost for the local community. "This will be a dedicated, fit-for-purpose centre that provides a hub for emergency responses, evacuations and provision of services and supports," Mr Ryan said. "It will be a safe, secure and easy to find evacuation point, where people will be able to access information and essential services - including food and drinks, shelter, bathrooms and clothing. "It will enable the community to access a modern facility that can be transformed into a natural disaster centre in times of need. I would like to thank our local MP, Pat Conaghan, for his support. "This will provide further community resilience and less reliance on government resources." Cowper MP Pat Conaghan said it was important that the government-funded projects were based on need and merit and offered a 'lasting and tangible impact, tailored to local needs and conditions'. "The quality of the projects funded shows that our locally-led approach works," Mr Conaghan said. "This project is the perfect example of that. " All work must be completed within two years, and Mr Ryan said Mid North Coast and local contractors would be used wherever possible. Negotiations with architect firms are currently underway and will be completed by the end of the month. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

