A change of direction was the main outcome from the Kempsey Singers' recent annual general meeting where Greg Taylor was re-elected as president. The first item on the agenda was a name change for the Kempsey Singers where it was unanimously agreed the group should change to the Macleay Valley Theatre Company. Greg Taylor explained that the Kempsey Singers name, while serving the group for decades, was no longer relevant to the new direction that the company wishes to explore. "In the past, we had a large number of singers who eagerly participated in the many musicals that were performed at the Bandbox," he said. "This demographic has changed quite significantly. We want the Bandbox to serve as a cultural hub for the Macleay. We will still encourage musical productions, but we also need to focus on a wider range of entertainment. "Chris Dockrill's production of 'Flame Trees' clearly indicated the demand for contemporary theatre in the Macleay as the play sold out for seven of its nine performances. "We are hoping for a similar response to Chris' latest play, "More" due to premiere in June. In addition, we hope to attract travelling theatre groups and musicians to use the Bandbox." The new name will reflect the fact that the group are setting their sites on a much wider array of theatrical activities. They say they are fortunate to have a theatre like the Bandbox in Kempsey and hope to utilise it in a variety of ways in the future. "We invite any members of the community to come forward with suggestions and ideas for productions," Mr Taylor said. Also at the meeting, Brian Lindbeck received a life-time membership. This was in recognition for the decades of volunteer work that Brian and his late wife, Lenore gave to the Bandbox. Brian is still involved in productions building sets and helping with the maintenance of the building.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/007cbe8a-ee3d-46b6-82af-eae0541d518c.jpg/r0_596_1512_1450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg