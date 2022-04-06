newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club will look to replicate their Australian title success story when they compete in the 2022 event on the Gold Coast from April 6. Crew member Austin Northey said their 2021/2022 surf life saving season had been hampered by COVID and weather conditions with only two carnivals proceeding. He did, however, say they were looking forward for another shot against the best rowers across the 200 and 180 masters divisions. "It would be good to repeat what happened two years ago, but it's been pretty hard this year with carnivals cancelled and two floods," he said. "It's been hard to train (as a result) because the rivers and the beaches have been closed, but we'll see how we go." Mr Northey said six carnivals had been cancelled overall and they were still happy to have one more chance at registering some success. "We're pretty happy to still be rowing and finishing off the year," he said. "I think both crews are going to go pretty good (because) we've got one of our A-crew rowers who has jumped in so it's the first time they've rowed together but they should go pretty strongly in the 180s." Kempsey-Crescent Head had to come up with alternative ways to train and Mr Northey was hopeful it would enable them to have a strong chance at medalling. "It's the last carnival for the season ... we did pretty well to stay together really," he said. "We did a lot of bike riding which kept us fit and a lot of road running along with the rowing machine as well. "We've been doing our patrols and just trying to stay fit and are pretty lucky to finish off the year." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/f9dc263d-bed6-463c-a8e9-4a77c90d29d7.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg