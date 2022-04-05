newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Junior registration numbers are down, but Macleay Netball Association publicity officer Sonya Murphy still watched on with great pleasure when players returned to the court on April 2. It was the first week of the new season after last weekend's junior grading day was washed out. Murphy said having no grading day wouldn't cause too many problems in coming weeks with the first couple of rounds set to double as grading rounds. "It's just a couple of teams that may not be in the right division moreso strength-wise, but we will just look at them over the first two weeks and adjust it if we have to," she said. "It's been a bit of a long break for everyone." Last year's COVID-shortened season put an end to any farewell to the old netball complex with the new one set to be finished within 12 months. "It was a bit disappointing to have a shortened season last year because this season is a bit disrupted with the new complex," Murphy said. "It was our last season with the clubhouse and where everything was set up, but I think you take all those facilities for granted a bit and now we don't have them, but we're making do." Murphy said completion dates were still "up in the air" with council, but she hoped only one netball season would be affected by the upgrade works. "It's a bit up in the air with council at the moment when it'll be completed so hoping for the end of the year, but it might not be until next year realistically," Senior registration numbers had remained consistent although there were still enough junior clubs to enable a strong junior competition. "We've got a couple of clubs that have struggled to get junior teams which is a bit disappointing," Murphy said. "We're a little bit low on numbers this year, but we've got to work with what we've got and try to keep them in netball as best we can. "We might be low on numbers but we've got enough to keep the competition running."

