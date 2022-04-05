newsletters, editors-pick-list, soren larsen, tall ship, marine rescue port macquarie

Twelve members from Marine Rescue Port Macquarie have had the experience of a lifetime as they travelled from Sydney to Port Macquarie aboard the tall ship, Soren Larsen. A large crowd gathered on Tuesday at Lady Nelson Wharf as the tall ship arrived at 11am for an overnight stop before continuing along the coast to Brisbane. Crew member Len Smart said the experience was fantastic and a great learning experience for the team. "There's a lot of members here who haven't sailed, so it's been a great experience for them," he said. "The teamwork was fantastic, our crew did a wonderful job. "We scrubbed the decks, cooked food for everyone and did a bit of navigation as well. "We all bonded throughout the trip as we learnt about seamanship and camaraderie, so it will be great to take that with us off the ship. "I think the main thing is we all learnt something new at every shift." The Soren Larsen was one of the last cargo carrying sailing ships, built in 1949 by Danish ship building family Soren Larsen and Sons in Northern Denmark. Tall ship skipper Marty Woods said it was great to have Marine Rescue Port Macquarie on the ship. "The trip was unreal, it was great to have the crew on board so they could to do a bit of training," he said. "It was great to show them what a traditional ship is like, teach them how to set the sails and show them a bit of navigation too. " Mr Woods said the man overboard drill and the fire drill were the biggest learning experiences for the crew members. "It was especially good for them to see how difficult it is to get a man overboard back on board, stuff like that has been a really great experience for the crew." Fortem Australia's community engagement coordinator Jody Geosits travelled with the crew as the company supported the journey. "The trip was amazing, I felt like everyone really connected throughout the journey," she said. "I personally got a bit nauseas on the third day, but I was more than fine after a few rice crackers and some Coca-Cola." Marine Rescue Port Macquarie unit commander Greg Davies said the experience is about seamanship and teamwork. "It's a great training exercise for them," he said. "It's just a good experience for them to be able to build their seamanship and camaraderie. "It's important for them to take in every opportunity they can to learn about boats, how it is at sea and all the responsibilities to maintain a vessel over a long period of time. "For example, when we do search and rescues, we could be out there for 12 to 13 hours, so this experience helps build that camaraderie and also teaches them how to work together in close quarters for long periods of time. "The journey has been really important for the crew."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/ed6f1756-858d-432d-879e-3133443cd8ef.jpg/r0_502_4032_2780_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg