community,

Before I begin this week's column I would just like to say that I hope you are all safe and dry as you read this, and to all those impacted by the floods this month, stay strong, we can recover from this together. Hopefully by the time you are reading this the rain has stopped and the flooding has been resolved. As such I would like to take this opportunity to encourage you, to encourage every community member to get out and about and be active. Exercise is the best self-care that we can do. It helps the mind and body, especially after the cabin fever of the last months and years. There are so many incredible opportunities to be active and healthy in our shire. As you know, our natural environment is second to none. Walking or running on the beaches, a walk and picnic in a National Park area, or a walk around one of our villages are all tremendously invigorating and inspiring. Another option is the new facilities at Verge and Eden Streets sports grounds. The new walking track in Kempsey has lots of parking around it and is a wonderful 1.3 km track with four exercise stations. I can't recommend it enough. Of course, I would caution you all to take care and not to overexerting yourself, but please as the sun comes out, do the same and take advantage of all the amazing opportunities in our Shire. Speaking of nature, I would also like to recommend the stunning Wildlife of the Macleay photographic exhibition of local native fauna that is open at Slim Dusty's Nulla Nulla Gallery with entry a gold coin donation. The exhibition showcases one hundred and sixteen images, taken by local photographers and has been organised by the Macleay Valley Arts Council with support from the Kempsey Macleay RSL Photography Club. Read more: See this stunning exhibition of local fauna before it disappears Forty-nine local photographers have presented such highly skilled work showing brilliant colour and composition, and detailing a wide-ranging collection of wildlife. I have also obtained a copy of the coffee table book of the exhibition which also has the local Dhanggati words for the names of wildlife included. The book retails for $25 and is available at all Coastline Credit Union branches and the Slim Dusty Centre. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/ad23ce62-a8ac-43a1-81b7-194bc01a71c5.jpg/r3_37_1277_757_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg