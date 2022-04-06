newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Our local photographers have been busy capturing the weather which recently impacted our region. Kempsey recorded its coldest March in two decades. The Macleay Argus encourages locals and visitors to send through the photos you capture so we can feature them in our online and print gallery. It's your chance to showcase all the Mid-North Coast has to offer. If you have a photo to share from the Mid-North Coast, send them to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au. You can also message us via our Macleay Argus Facebook page.

