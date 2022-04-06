news, local-news,

A Port Macquarie man is experiencing double division one delight today after realising he won $1.6 million in last week's Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw. In a twist of fate, the shocked winner held one ticket that won division one twice in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4169, drawn Wednesday, March 30 2022. The draw's division one prize was $800,000, but as the Port Macquarie man's ticket had two games with identical numbers, he won division one twice and pocketed $1.6 million. Confirming his incredible win with an official from The Lott today (April 6), the Port Macquarie resident confessed he was relieved he hadn't lost his ticket before he had the chance to check it. "I'm shaking. I'm in complete shock," he said. "This ticket has travelled with me to the gym, to work, around town. I just didn't get the chance to check it. "Turns out the wait is worth it sometimes." The Port Macquarie man revealed his double division one win was due to the fact he deliberately duplicated games with his special numbers on his ticket. "I put the same numbers on both lines on purpose. Usually, it just means I might win $40 instead of $20. I never thought I'd win $800,000 and then see it double. "I've been using the same numbers my entire life. This just means so much to me and my family. "We'll look at buying a new family car, a new home for us to live in and make sure our family is looked after." His winning entry was purchased at Clifton Newsagency. Across Australia, there were five division one winning entries in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4169 - two each in New South Wales and South Australia, and one from Tasmania. The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 356 so far this financial year, including 115 won by NSW Lotteries customers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/e23d0ffb-688a-464c-b922-dd2552fcc609.jpg/r0_299_6048_3716_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg