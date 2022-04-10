newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It only took one trip to the flood-devastated northern New South Wales town of Woodburn to provide Brett Tindall and Cameron Clarke with an eye-opening experience and a better appreciation of what they have. The disability services and support workers have had to channel their caring character traits to help support a community still reeling from the catastrophic deluge four weeks ago. "Sometimes you look at yourself and feel down and think 'life's up the shit' and then you think about others and how other people are worse off than you," Mr Tindall said. "I appreciate everything, mate, after I saw what they've gone through." While most of the focus has been on Lismore, Mr Tindall believes Woodburn - located half an hour south - has been arguably hit harder. "I had chills going through my body to see what's happened up there; I drove down street after street and there were piles of rubbish on the footpath," he said. "People's belongings ... their clothes and furniture ... they had nothing." The Kempsey resident has been up and down the Pacific Highway a number of times over the last couple of weeks doing what he can to help the town climb off the canvas. "I'm 62 and thought I'd seen everything from droughts and floods in Kempsey because I've got a farm myself, but it was just complete devastation. They had nowhere to live." After making a few enquiries on how they can help, Macleay Options - where both men work - provided them with a pantech truck to transport whatever they could get their hands on. The truck has since been filled with a variety of goods including medical supplies, clothes, bedding and dog food. Then there's $2000 worth of honey along with 75 pallets which have helped to lift everything off the ground. But it was the heartbreaking sight of how the Woodburn community are still trying to put on a brave face that remains etched into their minds. "I went in to the place where you hand your donations in and you see the people there - they were trying to smile - but it was just devastation," Mr Tindall said. "TV doesn't do it justice. Even when you talk about it, it doesn't do it justice. You've got to go and have a look for yourself and you just feel for the people." The 62-year-old said whitegoods were now items the community needed and as long as they kept coming in, he'd keep clocking up the kilometres. "I'm getting another load ready for them now; I'm looking for washing machines, dryers, fridges, anything like that," he said. "As soon as I get another truckload I'll go back up there again. As long as people keep supporting the cause I'll keep getting the stuff up there. "As long as people help me, I'll continue helping them." Macleay Options marketing manager Fiona Welsh said it was heartwarming to see their employees helping out where they can. It was true Australian spirit at work. "It amazes me they're just wanting to help," she said. "They're not wanting accolades, they're not wanting to become employee of the year, they're just wanting to help other people who they've seen to be absolutely devastated." Ms Welsh said it was "beautiful" to see their caring nature come to the forefront. "While we have had floods down here on the Macleay, it's not been to that degree they've had up there. They're seeing a community who has holes in what can be achieved and they just want to help," she said. "It's something we find with people who work in this sector. They just have this extra level of community care and it's a natural character trait from a lot of our staff. "These guys are going 'yep, how can we help? We'll do it again'."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/e80d7716-753e-4fec-b1ef-0a12302f891f.JPG/r0_406_2998_2100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg