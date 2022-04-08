news, local-news,

For a welcome change there was a lovely fine day awaiting for a field of 34 Kempsey Veterans Golf Club members to return to action on Tuesday after missing their weekly outing the week prior. Being the first Tuesday of the week the usual monthly medal stroke event was to be the order of the day, however with the course in anything but top order the officials did decide to postpone the April event. Of the 34 who contested the 14-hole stableford there was virtually just a handful - six in total - whom did master the difficult conditions. Best of the sextet was C-grade lesserlight Paul Dykes and his 34-point round was six to the good of this writer and Paul's ability to avoid the mud and slush on most of the fairways and beyond was simply masterful. Read also: It was masterly work by accredited greenkeeper Graeme Croad and his willing young apprentice Brett Hutley to even produce a course to play on. Believe you me! Mal Blanch, with 30 points, got there by a lone point to be atop the A-grade brigade and the in-form veteran relegated Graeme Dyet to the runner-up role. But Graeme did show his true form with the nearest the pin double. In B-grade Steve Cameron, a permanent regular from Lake Cathie down south, averaged two points per hole to get there by the lone point from Brian Stringer and Robert Johnston. Others figuring in the ball competition were Graham Schasser (28) and Rod Maher and Graheme Martin both with 27. At the Alan Macdonald Memorial $100 Third Hole-in-One C-grade lesserlight Leo Wright joined Dyet and it was B-grader Bruce Morris joining in at the eighth hole. Chip-ins were performed by Chris Hudson, Dyet, Schasser and Stringer. Officials have scheduled the 14-hole April Monthly Medal Stroke & Putting event will be staged next Tuesday, April 12.

