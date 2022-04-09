newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Former Bowraville Sergeant Maurice Towers is retiring after nearly half a century of service with NSW Police. The Ashtonfield resident, who was attested in Sydney in 1972, has spent 49 years serving the NSW community. As a fresh-faced 19-year-old, he started his career as a probationary constable stationed in Sydney. The police officer said he joined because the force was in his family. "My brother was already there and two uncles as well as two cousins, so I thought it seemed like a good career. I applied and got in. It'll be 50 years in September," he said. "It was a good career. I'd do it all over again." Read also: Sergeant Towers was stationed at Coffs Harbor on the Mid North Coast where he met and married his wife and had two children. In the early 1990s he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and stationed in Bowraville, the North Coast town known for the high profile murders of three Indigenous children. Sergeant Towers said it was a tumultuous time for the small regional community. Read more: Bowraville victims families left waiting "We had a fairly hectic time," he said. "I know a lot has been said about the police there ... they did the best job that they could in those days with what they had. "The detectives did the best they could ... they were dedicated and professional." The family moved to Maitland in 1994 where Sergeant Towers eventually returned to general duties. "What kept me going so long here at Maitland was the people I worked with. I've worked with a lot of young people and they've kept me young," he said. Sergeant Towers added one of the highlights of his career was working at the 2000 Olympic Games. "I worked down there for three weeks ... I remember talking to one of the blokes just before he was going for gold. It was fantastic," he said. Now Sergeant Towers plans to spend time with his children and travel around Australia. Sergeant Towers will officially clock off duty next Thursday on April 14 and his farewell will include a police guard of honour.

