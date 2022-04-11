newsletters, editors-pick-list,

South West Rocks runner Bryson Azzopardi has marked down May 1 as the day he completes his first half-Ironman. Whether it's on the streets around his home town or as part of Ironman Australia Port Macquarie remains to be seen. Four previous postponements of the event's 35th anniversary has the 24-year-old a little wary of whether he's actually going to do it in Port Macquarie. But one way or another, it's going to happen. "If they cancel it, it's South West Rocks 70.3 for me this year - May 1 it's happening," Azzopardi said. He's already mapped out an alternate course. "I'll swim at Trial Bay and I'll ride from South West Rocks out to Scotts Head and back if I need to because it is nice and hilly like the Port Macquarie bike course," he said. "The run course is pretty flat so I'd run the South West Rocks Running Festival course." Coincidentally, Azzopardi has some experience with the Rocks' running festival and this year he will also be the race director. So he's quite familiar with it. He says he has set a goal of not walking once during the torturous 21.1-kilometre run at the end of the race. A background in running and having experienced the Running Festival over the years has ensured the 24-year-old is confident his body is up to it. "It's going to be the big test," he said. "I've had two years to train for it but I have had a bit of time off in between because I don't want to kill myself, but I do want to just to test my body and see how my lungs are. "See if the body can take it." Motivation won't be an issue. Azzopardi has done three previous marathons where the first one he completed was done with the aid of a head lamp. "My first marathon was not in daylight savings time and I left at 3pm in the afternoon and went running for five hours by myself with a head lamp," he said. "I like to test myself you'd say."

