School communities across the shire celebrated Easter early this week by holding their hat parades and egg raffles. There was plenty of flare, personality and creativity on show as the budding milliners flaunted their elaborate designs and expressed their personalities in hat form. The annual celebrations gave students a chance to get into the spirit of the season and have some fun with their families and friends. The hat parade stems from a centuries old European tradition of wearing new clothes at Easter - from a time when getting new clothes was an annual event - if you were lucky! And just to switch things up a bit one school threw in a bit of scarecrow making. Students and teachers are now enjoying a break until school resumes for NSW school term 2 on April 26. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

