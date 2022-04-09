newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Dozens of community organisations in Cowper will benefit from the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program, with projects across the electorate on the Mid North Coast receiving up to $30,411,728 in support. But it is still only six per cent of the total number of applicants to receive funding. Pat Conaghan Federal Member for Cowper said 32 initiatives from his electorate are among the 524 projects funded under the program. Read also: The overall program funding was boosted by $110 million to $390 million to further support communities around Australia to recover from the 2019-20 bushfires Mr Conaghan said. "As part of the now $2.2 billion National Bushfire Recovery Fund, the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program is backing projects which the affected communities have said will best support their ongoing recovery," Mr Conaghan said. "The grants will fund a broad range of recovery and resilience projects, from social and community wellbeing right through to projects that support local jobs, small businesses and infrastructure." Mr Conaghan said it was important that the government funded projects based on need and merit and selected those which offered a lasting and tangible impact, tailored to local needs and conditions. "The quality of the projects funded shows that our 'locally led' approach works," he said. "We understand that recovery from bushfires takes time, and we will continue to support impacted communities through their recovery from the devastating Black Summer bushfires of 2019-2020." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

