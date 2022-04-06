news, local-news,

Golf was finally back on Saturday April 2 at the Kempsey Golf Club despite club officials putting up the No Carts sign due to the course being very very wet after all the rain of late. Despite the conditions there was a field of 28 players who braved the conditions on the day despite the Saturday being a really warm day. With the course playable the players did have some very good scores on the day. A big thank you goes to our green staff for a fantastic job in getting the course up to being able to play on. With the course being very wet the decision was made to not play the Stroke event for the Monthly Medals which will now be held on Saturday April 23. Darren Holten was the stand out winner on the day after he recorded a round of 40 points to take out the day on a countback from Dean Greenhalgh who was on course at 7am in the very first group of the day. Dean also had a round of 40 points to claim the runner up prize on the day. With a score of 39 points also on countback and taking out the third place prize was Alfred Drew. The winners of the ntp's on the day were Brody Clarke ( 3rd & 11th) , Scott Williams for the Frederickton club won the 8th hole ntp while Greenhalgh was the winner at the long par 3 16th hole. Malcolm Blanch was the winner this week of the super tee ntp on the 18th hole with a very good 2nd shot which stopped just cm away. Ball winners on the day were Holten, Greenhalgh, Drew , Chris Hudson, Brody Clarke, Scott Williams, Brendan Ashe, Dane Grabbe & Peter Livermore. The winners of the vouchers and ball winners can collect them form the pro shop at the club anytime along with any unclaimed vouchers from other events at the club. On Saturday April 9 at the club the members and visitors will tee off from 7am in the 2022 Amcal Max 18 hole Medley Single Stableford event. All intending players can book in now at the club or go online to book in for your round and for more information about the upcoming events at the club please give the club a call anytime. Before hitting off all players are urged to read the local rules board for the days playing conditions with the course still very wet in certain places. On Sunday April 10 the first round of the 2022 Mid North Coast Pennants will be held. The Kempsey club has a team in the Open Division and they will travel to Crescent Head to take on the seaside club. The first players will hit off at 9am on Sunday at the Crescent Head club. The for Sunday will be Chris Kerr ( c), Malcolm Blanch, Darren Holten, Shane Holten & Dane Grabbe. If any players can't play please contact Chris or the club ASAP so a replacement can be found for the day.

