For the last three years Melville High School have been building for success in the Combined High Schools' Puma Cup. It now all appears to be worth it after both their boys and girls teams progressed to the fourth round of the football competition last month. Coach Pelay Ingles said the boys team played in a Lower North Coast selection trial gala day on March 18 where they came away undefeated. Striker Joshua Munro was the star and scored two hat-tricks, while Coby Johnstone (two) and Kobe Roberts (two) also contributed and found the back of the net. "The boys have Josh up front and he's quite incredible; that's the firepower up front where all the magic happens," Ingles said. "The rest of the guys are workhorses who just won't give up and they're fit, young men. We haven't had much success over the last three years, but we're building." The Lower North Coast Open Girls held their gala day on March 17 at the Kemp Street fields where Melville progressed to round four after a 4-3 win over Wauchope High School. "This stage has been where we've previously been knocked out because Wauchope has been annihilating us," Ingles said. "It was an era where the kids have moved on and they don't have the strength now, so we've managed to get through a bit more. "The truth of the Melville girls team is that there's a bucketload of year seven girls in there and they're just gun little year seven players. "There's some strong grassroots coming through." Both teams will now play Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus on April 29 in Port Macquarie.

