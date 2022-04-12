newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ever wondered how quickly you can name every single bone in your body? You're unlikely to rattle off all 206 of them in under 53 seconds which is exactly what St Josephs Primary School year one student Mayukh Prakhya managed to do on April 6. In case you're wondering ... yes it is a record. Not to be outdone, Mayukh's three-year-old younger sister memorised and recited all 118 elements of the periodic table in 90 seconds. Needless to say, dad Phani was thrilled at the ability of his children. "Very proud," he told the Argus. At the age of three, Mayukh memorised and recited capitals of 193 countries in just under six minutes and achieved a record with his performance conducted at Sri Bhashyam school in India. This achievement was recorded in the International Wonder Book of Records and the Telugu Book of Records. Later, at the age of four, Mayukh set a record by memorising and reciting the value of Pi upto 560 digits, from memory, in just two minutes and two seconds. His achievement was recorded in the International Genius Book of Records and the Australian Book of Records. The record he created finds a place in Pi world ranking list. As per the Pi world ranking list, Mayukh is youngest in the world to recite so many digits of ' Pi' At the age of five, Mayukh recited from memory, all the 118 elements of the Periodic Table in just 30.14 seconds and recognised all the 118 elements by their symbols in 56 seconds. This achievement was recorded in International Wonder Book of Records and Diamond Book of World Record. Both the above achievements were performed at St.Paul's College, Kempsey. Last month, Mayukh was honoured with Swami Vivekananda Indian Icon National Award 2022, in recognition of his achievements. Staff and students of St. Paul's college appreciated their talent. Parents of these wonder kids, Dr. Phani and Navya Prakhya, dentists in Kempsey, were very happy with their performance. Both Mayukh and Mihira received training for all their achievements from their grandfather Dr.V.V.L.N.Sarma, who is also a world record holder.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/4abd4486-1798-4dcc-bbef-c03c14536336.jpg/r11_0_3832_2159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg