Last week, a new program to boost the Kempsey Shire Council workforce was launched with a morning tea to welcome three new school-based trainees. Partnering with Aboriginal Employment Strategy to use their group training scheme, the council will bring eligible students onboard as positions become available. Kempsey Shire Council manager organisational development, John Gilroy, said partnering with Aboriginal Employment Strategy in Kempsey is an excellent way to provide local students with work experience. Read also: "We have three young students working at council one day a week during the next two years," said Mr Gilroy. "These students will gain skills and experience to prepare them for a career in local government or any other employer. "This is a fantastic program, and we encourage other local employers to consider engaging school-based trainees." Ricky Rudder is the business development operations manager with Aboriginal Employment Strategy. He says it is crucial to work with local youth to create opportunities. "So when they finish school, if university is not for them, they have other opportunities," Mr Rudder said. "At the end of the two years, they come out with a Certificate II in workplace skills or a Certificate II in Construction Pathways." Mr Rudder said initially, there were only two roles on offer, but the council was so impressed with three of the applicants they created another role. "At first, there were two jobs - one on administration and one in construction - so we reached out to the schools and got nine applicants all up," Mr Rudder said. "And then we assessed the applications and conducted interviews with council." The first applicant to be placed was Preston Kelly, a Year 11 student at Kempsey High School. "Preston is now studying a Certificate II in Construction pathways while completing a school-based traineeship at Kempsey Shire Council," Mr Rudders said. "He is a confident individual with a very outgoing personality and enjoys spending time with his family and friends." Council then struggled to choose between two applicants for the administrative role, so they decided to take both of them. "It's always good to be in a position to be giving such strong candidates," Mr Rudders said. Brenda Duncan is a Year 11 student at Kempsey High School, and she is now studying a Certificate II in Workplace skills while completing a school-based traineeship at Kempsey shire council. "Brenda is a very vibrant individual and enjoys spending time with her family," Mr Rudders said. "She will be moved into different administration areas for the next two years, and at the moment, she is in the records department." A Year 11 student at St Paul's College was the other successful administration candidate. "When not at school and completing his Certificate II in Workplace skills, Elijah enjoys cooking in the kitchen and spending time with his family," Mr Rudders said. This is the first time the Aboriginal Employment Strategy has worked with Kempsey Shire Council. "I believe this is also the first time council has appointed school-based trainees," said Mr Rudders. "Especially Aboriginal school-based trainees." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/63b9dbc0-eb5c-42e0-a34b-3d678934d5f5.JPG/r3_320_6254_3852_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg