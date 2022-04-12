newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Melville High School players have left their mark on the North Coast volleyball circuit after four of year 12 boys were selected in the nine-strong team. It was a special moment for Jaypee Fuensailida, Harry Fitzjohn, Braith Powick and Kobe Roberts, who have played a crucial role in their school team's strongest season so far under the guidance of another Melville member, head coach Pelay Ingles. On March 22-24, the championships were held in Bomaderry on the NSW South Coast, meaning that the travelling distance was the greatest for the North Coast players in preparation for the three-day tournament of both boys and girls teams from all across the state. Teams included: Hunter, North Coast, North West, Riverina, South Coast, Sydney East, Sydney North, Sydney South West, Sydney West and Western. North Coast had a difficult first day matching it with the tough Sydney Metro teams who have been training together regularly since the beginning of the year. Despite this, and also having all players in these metro teams training daily while playing in the highest age level competitions available, the North Coast country boys were very competitive, taking the eventual champions to 18-21 in the first set. "This has been an invaluable experience," Ingles said. "The team improved so much with each game, quickly adapting and learning to play together with new teammates from such a large region and learning each other's rhythm for setting and hitting. "Their success came off the back of their impressive defence - the team held out some of the best hitters in the state, with all four boys successfully blocking, to win numerous points. "Fuensalida established himself as dominant force at the net both blocking and contributing to the majority of the teams' attach through his creative and accurate setting ability. "Powick and Fitzjohn each played outside hitter and both reached dazzling heights above the net as they pounded the ball past the defenders. "Roberts improved quickly to become influential at the net, with solid 2 handed blocks keeping the team in the competition. The boys improved so much this season, as a team and as individual players." Melville is now through to the North Coast semi-final where they will play Orara High School. "I'm really looking forward to the upcoming finals series and I can't wait to have more success with this amazing team," Ingles said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/64c73466-71f8-40f0-8569-906a450c4cc2.jpg/r0_9_960_551_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg