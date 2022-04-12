Winning workday for Macksville man with $100,000 lottery win

community,

A Macksville man about to start his work shift has been blown away by the revelation he won $100,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw on April 11. The Nambucca Valley resident won the guaranteed first prize of $100,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw. As well as winning the first prize, the New South Wales winner also won a consolation prize of $2000 which bolstered his total windfall to $102,000. Straight after the draw, an official from The Lott dialled the high-spirited man who was in the middle of getting ready for work. "Oh wow! You've made my day!" he cheered. "I'm just about to go to work and start my shift. I'm getting ready at the moment! I'm in a bit of shock. I don't think I'll be able to concentrate at work today. "I had no idea that I'd won $100,000! This is a wonderful way to start the week." The man said he had been playing Lucky Lotteries for a while so it was a great feeling to have won big. "Thank you for the best phone call ever," he said. While the prize offers the potential for a new car or a holiday, the hard-working man confessed he was too stunned to make any concrete plans at this stage. "I'll have to take a seat and process the win! It's probably too early in the day to make any plans," he laughed. "I know this will go to good use!" The stoked bloke's winning entry of five consecutive numbers was purchased online.

