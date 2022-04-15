Golf remains weather-affected but players still hit off

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With the weather looking to improve early last week the Kempsey Golf Club course was just looking to improve but however the rain did come back during the back end of the week which forced the club to again put up the NoCarts sign on Saturday due to the wet conditions of the course. However the 18 hole Single Stableford event did go ahead on April 9 as the event was sponsored by Amcal Max of Kempsey and with a small field of 38 players who did there very best on the very wet course. With the Members on Saturday were visitors from Kooindah Waters, Frederickton, Camden Valley, Woolgoolga and Byron Bay golf clubs. With the day sponsored by Amcal Max a very big thank you goes to Greg and his team for the day and to everyone involved on the day and the volunteers during the week. The Single Stableford event belong to Peter Townsend after he found his way around the very wet conditions very good and returned to the club with a very good score of 41 points to take out the day quite comfortably from Andrew Kirkman who himself played well for his round of 33 points to be the runner up. Stuart Phillips who was out early on Saturday morning in the very first group had a round of 32 points to take out the 3rd place on the day. Taking out the Super Tee ntp at the 18th hole was Michael Martin from the Kooindah Waters club with a very good shot to the green. In the weekly ball competition the winners were players with a score of 29 points on a countback and they can be collected from the pro shop at the club anytime along with any unclaimed vouchers from the event. With Saturday April 16th the start of the 2022 Easter weekend the club will be staging a 18 hole Medley Single Stableford event for anyone wishing to have a game. All intending players can book in now at the club or go online to book in for your round and for more information about the upcoming events at the club please give the team a call anytime. With the weather still playing havoc it's best to give the club a call before hand on the local rules for the day regarding the use of carts. The club will also be open all weekend for all social players wanting to have a game. An update on the 2022 pennants from last week was that they were washed out at Crescent Head for the Open div team. A new date will be decided later for this round and the round two game will be held on Sunday May 1st at home against Crescent Head. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/6d03e659-41b8-4cf5-814f-51ae761a12cb.jpg/r2_0_767_432_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg