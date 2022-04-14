Local youth use art and creativity to make West Kempsey park safe

community,

Local housing not-for-profit organisation Community Housing Limited has joined forces with the local community to install vibrantly painted telegraph poles. It comes with the hope of making West Kempsey's Steele Park a safer venue for community activities to take place. "We were told that there were cars that used to drive through the park possibly to escape the police," CHL community development project officer Rebekah Elsly said. The bollards will prevent future vehicle access into the beloved and frequently used park. "Now people can walk safely through the park as a shortcut and they can have their after-school programs in a safe environment," Ms Elsly said. "Our partners in the project - Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation - conduct after-school activity programs in the park and they can do so safely now." The bollards were painted with handprints, cut-outs of animals and dot paintings on April 12 in a community event held at West Kempsey. "The day was all about changing them from being telegraph poles into Deadly Totem Poles," Ms Elsly said. "They've got handprints on them and they've got some dot paintings and there were stencils cut out of animals they've coloured in and it's created this beautiful, vibrant entrance to Steel Park. "It adds more beauty and creativity to the housing estate area which we hope can revitalise the area. "We've got a West Kempsey advisory group of residents that we've been kept up to date with the things that are important to the community and need to be addressed. "People can now have fun without worrying about vehicles crashing through." West Kempsey local Elder, Uncle John Kelly facilitated the culturally appropriate art and helped guide the community in painting the 'Deadly Totem Poles'. "It created a sense of place, ownership, responsibility, and pride in one's own local neighbourhood which is a useful antidote to help combat anti-social behaviours," he said.

