Frederickton students re-create magical world of candy and chocolate

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Frederickton Public School teacher Mrs Meehan (Willy Wonka), along with her industrious band of Oompa Loompas, re-created a magical world of candy and chocolate wonder for Year 3/4 students last week. The class has just finished a term of study of the widely cherished novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, by Roald Dahl. Students were in for a treat, when they arrived at school with their golden tickets. Dressed in their factory wear, they were led through the grand entrance where they signed the Wonka Pledge, and prepared to make a plethora of whipple-scrumptious recipes. The students then applied their maths, literacy, co-operative and creative, skills to make marshmallow pops that tasted of rainbows, ice-cream-sundae rocky-road, frog-jelly jumping cups, jelly-bean bark, crackling chocolate pops, and snazzling snazzle sherbet. Students were delighted by the addition of real lickable wallpaper and professionally printed chocolates that contained a very special message from their teacher congratulating them on a great term of learning. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/dd158124-9365-4046-a9e2-a177c639c528.JPG/r13_312_5986_3687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg