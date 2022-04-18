Plans lodged for first stage of South West Rocks development

community,

Rise Projects have lodged plans with Kempsey Shire Council for the first stage of a master planned, mixed-use residential project on Phillip Drive, South West Rocks. The 4.82 hectare land is zoned for medium density housing. The land was approved for a 180 unit tourist resort in 1993. In 2012 Kempsey Shire Council further increased the permitted additional uses to include food and drink premises, residential accommodation, shops and visitor accommodation under schedule 1 of the Kempsey Local Environmental Plan (KLEP) 2013. The largely cleared site has sat unoccupied for close to forty years. The fully compliant proposal seeks consent for development of a new coastal community which will include community open spaces for local ecological flora and fauna and introduce new native planting areas. Rise Projects' proposal for stage one of the mixed use residential coastal community, known as The Rocks South West Rocks, outlines the plans for 30 residential townhouses, 26 residential apartments and communal amenities. It includes a pool, 450 square metres of commercial space suitable for neighbourhood shops and cafés, open public spaces with parklands, walkways and green space for the whole community to enjoy. The proposal comes following 12 months of multiple consultations with Kempsey Shire Council, a five-month long community feedback campaign and community stakeholder engagement on project concepts and designs. Rise Projects director, Mr Daniel Pszczonka said The Rocks South West Rocks will create a coastal village that complements the ecological surrounds of South West Rocks. "We aim to deliver a high quality, architecturally designed residential coastal village with functional, stylish housing options and local neighbourhood amenity," he said. "We're also proud to have designed all walkways and public areas to be fully wheelchair accessible as well as offering adaptive-use residential options. "The NSW State Government has identified South West Rocks as a key growth area in the Mid North Coast and the recent Kempsey Shire Council's Local Growth Strategy report states that South West Rocks will cater for 50 percent of the total number of new dwellings in the shire. Mr Pszczonka said the Covid pandemic has seen unprecedented pressure on property and infrastructure in regional communities like South West Rocks. "It was evident from our consultation process that there is a fast growing gap in housing option in South West Rocks. "There are currently a number of house and land packages being developed in South West Rocks. This has created a high demand for alternative housing options as people are also in need of more low maintenance housing options with amenities and easy access to the beaches. "Along with this knowledge and having a long history and ties with South West Rocks, we feel privileged to be able to deliver such a unique community offering".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/0bd1e9ba-40a8-48c5-961e-f8995bc457f6.jpg/r8_0_3790_2137_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg