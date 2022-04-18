South West Rocks Community Dune Care resumes the war on weeds

community,

After a rest over Summer, the enthusiastic volunteers from South West Rocks Community Dune Care are keen to restore native bushland again by removing invasive weeds during the cooler months. Some volunteers have already been out in small groups to tackle the Cassia (Senna pendula) in publicly owned bushland around SWR and Arakoon while its yellow flowers are obvious. SWR Community Dune Care secretary Alan Hill said while the flowers look pretty, Cassia is a real pest in the bush. "Each bean-like pod holds hundreds of seeds which are spread by birds and animals," he said. "It quickly creates thickets of cassia, crowding out seedlings of local native trees like banksias, tuckeroos and wattles. "Over the years we've reduced the cassia enormously on the Back Beach dunes and the native plants are recovering beautifully. "But it's still immensely helpful if residents can put all the 'bean' seed pods they see into the red-lidded garbage bin. "We encourage everyone to remove cassia from their gardens." The first working bee for the season will be at Back Beach on Sunday 24 th April from 9am to 1pm. You don't need to know anything about native plants or weeds as training is provided. And there's no obligation to join the group permanently. In 2021 SWR Community Dune Care logged an impressive 3,261 volunteer hours - even with the COVID restrictions. The award-winning volunteer group is supported by cash grants from the NSW Environmental Trust and Local Land Services North Coast, plus in-kind donations from NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and Kempsey Shire Council. Using a combination of local volunteers, visiting bush regeneration volunteers and professional contractors, South West Rocks Community Dune Care covers 16 kilometres of coast from the mouth of the Macleay River round to Smoky Beach, south of Smoky Cape lighthouse. If you'd like to join in on April 24, volunteers need to wear enclosed shoes or boots (not sandals) long pants, long sleeves, sunscreen, insect repellent, a hat and take water and a face mask. Gloves, tools and training will be provided. Volunteers are asked to meet at 8.45am at the footbridge at Back Creek, off Buchanan Drive South West Rocks. For more information please see Facebook SWRcommunitydunecare, or phone Alan Hill on 0419 012 640. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/aee81af0-3759-41a1-b95d-0ed1c9506a91.jpg/r3_119_1277_839_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg