Rock and roll music, dance and classic vehicles return to Nambucca

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A weekend of rock and roll dance, classic cars and lively music comes to Nambucca Heads RSL Club on the weekend of April 29, 30 & May 1. Rock and roll returns to Nambucca Heads in April, with a bustling program of things to see and opportunities to hear outstanding musicians and dance your heart out at 'Rockin at Nambucca'. Let's Dance Rock and Roll Nambucca and Nambucca Heads RSL Club presents a weekend of rock and roll dance in the auditorium of the RSL club, all in accordance with State Government & RSL Club protocols. This year will see the return of the classic cars, muscle cars, hotrods and motorbike Show & Shine, following the hiatus last year due to Covid. Come and see the pride and joys of motoring enthusiasts from local and surrounding areas on Saturday morning in the RSL Club carpark. Expectations are that there will be plenty of variety in vehicles on display as there have been very few car shows in the last two years. For anyone interested in participating, there is no need to be a member of a car or bike club, just bring your classic or muscle vehicle to the carpark around 10.00am and join other likeminded enthusiasts. A limited number of tickets are still available for the Saturday night's dance featuring the 'Rave On' band from Sydney/Central Coast.Bookings & tickets are available by contacting Helen on 0417 646 424. There are no ticket sales at the door. Rock and roll weekend schedule: Kicking off on Friday night, there are five events to attend over the weekend. Friday, April 29: The Drive-Ins are a very popular local 50s and 60s rock and roll band who will take the stage from 7.30pm until 11.00pm. Tables for this night can only be reserved through the Nambucca RSL Club on (02) 65 686-288. Saturday, April 30:10.30am: The classic, muscle car, hotrod and bike show will be held in the carpark of Nambucca RSL Club from 10.30am until 1.00pm.7.00pm-11.00pm: Saturday night features Sydney's 50s and 60s rock and roll band, Rave On. Sunday, May 1:11.00am: On Sunday morning those who are enthusiastic about dance can participate in a rock and roll/partner dance workshop. Let's Dance Rock and Roll will treat you to a one hour of their expertise to help you learn a medium level rock and roll move and a new partner dance. Just rock up to this event, no need to book. 1.00pm: Sunday afternoon from 1pm until 4pm will complete the 50s and 60s weekend with John Curtin, a favourite talented local one-man entertainer. No need to book for this one.The Nambucca RSL Club and the Nambucca Let's Dance Rock and Roll Social Club wish to thank everyone for their support of this 'Rockin at Nambucca' event. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/1ec52322-2ea3-4038-87cb-0c397cf2c29d.JPG/r0_234_4608_2838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg