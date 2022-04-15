Check online before heading to North Coast national parks these holidays

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

From the Border Ranges and the Tweed Caldera, across the hinterland and along the coast, recent weather events have affected national parks. Visitors are advised to plan their trip by checking closure information before heading off. NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service North Coast acting director Amanda Moncrieff said sustained wet weather, big seas and flooding have impacted many national parks. "Easter is a busy time in our parks, but please check our website before visiting as weather conditions and closures can change rapidly. "Currently there are temporary closures in some of our campgrounds, walking tracks and roads. All the information is at www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/alerts," she said. Near Byron many of the hinterland parks are currently closed including Nightcap National Park and popular Minyon Falls, due to flood damage. Yuraygir National Park is open but some campgrounds such as Pebbly Beach may remain closed. The high-water level in rivers also means most riverside camping areas are closed, including campgrounds in Nymboi Binderray National Park. Meanwhile some national park beaches from the Tweed Coast down to the Port Macquarie Hastings areas continue to be impacted by flood debris or beach erosion from large coastal swells. On some baches, erosion has resulted in steep sand scarps which can collapse unexpectedly and should be avoided by park visitors. "There are still many areas to visit," Ms Moncrieff said. "The Dorrigo Rainforest Centre and Sea Acres Rainforest Centre in Port Macquarie are open and can give visitors the latest updates of what is great to do in parks in the Easter holidays. "Ranger guided tours are also scheduled at Dorrigo, Sea Acres, Trial Bay Gaol and Smoky Cape Lighthouse, check the website for tour details. "National parks are by their very nature, wild and remote places. We want people to enjoy themselves while also taking care due to the unpredictability of weather and other natural hazards," she said See NPWS Alerts or call NPWS on 1300 072 757 (1300-0-PARKS) for more information on park closures, conditions and camping. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/bc22db3a-5e54-4dd5-be37-c99872cfebaa.jpg/r1_0_274_154_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg