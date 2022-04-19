newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Residents face the prospect of being trapped at their properties for many weeks due to a major landslip which has closed Toose Road, 10-kilometres west of Bellbrook. They are frustrated at what they deem to be a lack of urgency shown from Kempsey Shire Council to clear the debris which currently requires day-to-day supplies to be flown in. "They've done bigger clearance jobs at Waterfall Way and on the Oxley Highway. There's only a few rocks and a bit of dirt in comparison here," resident Newman Hollis said. "I heard about a week ago that it was two years we're meant to be stuck here." While isolated residents were willing to do the clean-up themselves, Mr Hollis admitted they knew the dangers associated with it. "There's two dozers and an excavator willing to go and do it, but it's all so wrapped up in red tape we're not allowed to go and do it. In this day and age you'd probably end up in jail if you go and touch that." Kempsey Shire Council director operations and planning, Robert Fish, said residents should not attempt to cross the unstable area, even on foot. "The landslip area is extremely dangerous and accessing the road would put residents at a significant risk of serious injury or death," Mr Fish said. Mr Hollis said residents were also told that if they required any supplies to ring the SES, but he felt that was unnecessary. "It's not a matter to ring the SES because we don't need rescuing, we need to continue on with our lives and our businesses up here need to survive," he said. "At the moment it's crazy. There's five decent sized cattle farms here and at the minute there are over 1000 weaners that are due to be trucked out. There's no way to get them out." Mr Hollis said council are looking at alternative measures such as building bridges or creating another road through the mountain, but he said that wasn't a short-term fix and would take time. Non-stop rainfall over the last three months in particular has added another headache and stopped residents from using another alternate route. "Once the river gets down to a crossable level we can get out across the river ... go across a set of rapids and get out, but one of the neighbours hasn't been over the river since October," Mr Hollis said. "The river came up a foot at the weekend which puts you back another four weeks before we can cross it. "Another shower puts us back another four weeks and then another four weeks, another four weeks. We can't cross the river as an alternate route; you just can't rely on it." There were also concerns that residents couldn't interact socially. "When you live in these remote areas, that's what you do. You go and interact with people," Mr Hollis said. "But from the farming and business side of things we can't get anything in and we can't get anything out. "We can't plant any crops to carry us through winter. I've got a few pigs at the minute where it's coming to the point where I'll have to start shooting them next week because we can't get in a tonne of food to keep feeding them." Upon investigation conducted by specialists experienced in slope stability works, it became apparent that the slope is highly unstable, dangerous and at risk of catastrophic failure. "Council staff and support agencies from the Emergency Operations Centre have been in contact with affected landowners, including those residents who are isolated due to the slip," Mr Fish said. "We are working closely with private landowners and council engineers to determine a shorter-term temporary access route for residents over the mountains."

