Mid North Coast gets set for a bumper Easter, holiday period

The NSW Tourism Industry Council has said Australians are set to spend $7.1 billion this holiday season and the NSW tourism industry is ready to net its share of this Easter bounty as its recovery continues. NSW Tourism Industry Council executive manager Greg Binskin said NSW is now roaring back to life. "The NSW visitor economy has endured more than two years of COVID lockdowns, border closures, travel restrictions and natural disasters but now it is roaring back," he said. "Now is the perfect time to us all to recharge, get out and spend time visiting our cities and regional NSW towns and villages. "It's great to feel the energy that the domestic and international visitors are bringing back to our world-class harbour city of Sydney; filling hotel rooms, booking tables at restaurants, attending events and visiting attractions. "With the holidays in full swing, families are booking short breaks, taking road trips to regional areas to visit family and friends. "On the way they're visiting national parks, soaking up cultural experiences, visiting wineries or just relaxing on a beach or riverbank. "NSW has it all, so take this opportunity to take a break and redeem your Stay NSW, Parent NSW, and Dine and Discover vouchers and support our state's visitor economy. "Whether you hit the beach or to head inland, you will be doing your part to help our tourism businesses recover and keep NSW the number one travel destination in Australia."

