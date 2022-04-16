newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kempsey Macleay Dragon Boat Club has returned from the Australian Dragon Boat Championships in Adelaide with three silver and one bronze medal. The team of Bryan Beard, Chereyll Beard, Sam Fowler and Belinda Fowler were selected months ago from paddlers applying across the region and trained hard to be ready. The Rats have been training with their own club at least three times a week, both on the water and off, and as well as travelling to Taree each Sunday where they trained with the select crew under the expert guidance of state coach Joe Iacono. "The experience has been really amazing for the group, the expectation on performance and the level of training is so much more than you would normally experience at a local club level," member Belinda Fowler said. "It's been hard work, but it's really paid off. The crew were triumphant in every race entered in the state-versus-state battle." The club are now looking forward to a series of local regattas starting at Urunga on May 1. "The next really big interstate event some of us are headed off to is the Coast to Coast Dragon Boat Festival held at Kawana in Queensland at the end of May," Fowler said. "We have a really full schedule of racing again this year, which is great as like so many other sports ours has been pretty much on hold due to COVID. "Almost every month from now on there is a regatta so it's exciting to finally race properly again. "We are always on the hunt for new paddlers to join us too, so if you're keen, get in touch! We would love to have you in the boat." You can find them on Facebook and Instagram, and check the website for more information www.kmdbc.org. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

