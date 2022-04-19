newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club qualified as the second-best surfboat crew to make the finals of the Australian titles last week. Unfortunately they couldn't maintain their momentum which saw them finish fifth in the final after they got hit by a wave on the way out. Team member Austin Northey said they couldn't claw back the ground they made. "The surf was pretty challenging and couple of things didn't go our way," he said. "In the final it needed a bit of luck really and no luck came our way. You could catch a wave pretty much from the turning cans and it was a bit tricky. "We got bumped by a wave when we went through the break so we had to try and fight back. We were on a wave and could have been second or third but it doubled up. "It was probably our worst race of the day and unfortunately we didn't get over the wave so unfortunately we didn't get any luck from the wave Gods." They didn't return to the Macleay with any medals and attention has already turned to the 2022-2023 surf life saving season. "We are all pretty keen to go again next year; we're talking about training a little bit during the winter just to keep fit," Northey said. "That was only our third carnival this season so we're pretty keen for next year where we will probably build up an A-crew for the ladies and hopefully we'll have full A-crew for the men. "We've got a new boat coming as well so we're pretty keen for the new year. "We couldn't do it without our much valued sponsors and with a new boat coming in 2023 next rowing season looks bright.

