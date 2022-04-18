newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Cafe and holiday park managers across the Macleay Valley say they were "packed" over Easter with the sunshine breaking through right on cue. Manager of the Horseshoe Bay Holiday Park in South West Rocks Nicole Wighton, said the beach and reserve were packed "all weekend" with tourists taking full advantage of the welcome sunshine. It was the same in Crescent Head where Point Break Cafe owner Mel Coram has been working 14-hour days to cope with demand. "The tourists are all very happy to be back," she said. Crescent Head Holiday Park General Manager Alison Fitzgerald, scoffed at reports that Easter tourism numbers are down due to COVID-19 related uncertainty. "When you're in such a popular area, you fill cancellations as soon as [they happen]." While numbers were obviously down during the floods, Ms Fitzgerald says the park's "fully booked" for the rest of the school holidays.

