Watch Black Summer and Beyond from the comfort of your home

The Black Summer and Beyond documentary is now available publicly on Kempsey Shire Council's YouTube channel for all to see. Narrated by Australian actor Jack Thompson, this one-hour documentary Black Summer and Beyond features first-hand accounts from 12 locals telling their experiences of the 2019 bushfires. Each delivers a powerful and raw account of how truly devastating the bushfires were and the power of community coming together to support each other through recovery To watch the inspiring Black Summer and Beyond documentary head to ksc.pub/blacksummer The stunning Sculpture in the Gaol is returning in July The historic Trial Bay Gaol will be transformed into an artistic sculpture-filled site between 2 and 10 July as the creative and innovative Sculpture in the Gaol returns in 2022. There are several ways to experience the public art exhibition as an artist, market vendor or an admirer of the creative works. Artists wishing to exhibit can now submit an expression of interest. There's no fee to exhibit and sculptures can be priced for sale. Submit an EOI online by Friday 3 June 2022. Market and food vendors are being called on for the family fun day on 3 July. Those interested in running a stall or food truck are invited to register to secure a spot. For those wishing to visit to admire the works of art, keep an eye on Sculpture in the Gaol's website for details about the 2022 event. Learn more at sitg.com.au Free photography workshops coming up in Willawarrin Photography is a great way to capture moments in time, the beauty of our environment and our loved ones. For residents wanting to learn valuable tricks and tips to take better photos to remember these moments, register for a free photography workshop with local expert Sharon Lamb at ksc.pub/free-photo-workshops

