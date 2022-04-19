Kempsey couple's Easter travels rocked by Lotto windfall

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Kempsey woman embarking on an Easter long weekend trip has been left shocked by the revelation she won $1 million in Monday and Wednesday Lotto. Speaking with an official from The Lott this morning, the elated woman explained the win would change her family's life. "This is incredible! Hang on, I need to tell my husband to pull the car over. I can't believe this!" she laughed. "We've been on an Easter trip and we're slowly making our way home now, but we might just leave the car on the side of the road and hire a plane. "Wow! Times have been tough, and this is just going to change our lives. "I'm going to get a dog, maybe buy a new car, help my family. Honestly, the possibilities are endless." The Kempsey woman said she'd played the same numbers on her Lotto entries for decades and couldn't believe they'd finally been drawn. "After all these years and keeping faith with these numbers, it's just incredible," she said through tears of joy. Her life-changing marked six-game entry was purchased online and the winning numbers in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4174 on April 18 were 7, 3, 6, 25, 28, 11, while the supplementary numbers were 17 and 30. Across Australia, there were four division one winning entries in Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 4174 - Two in Victoria and one each in Queensland and New South Wales. The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 366 so far this financial year, including 117 won by NSW Lotteries customers. In 2021, Monday & Wednesday Lotto created 97 millionaires across Australia. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

