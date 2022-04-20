Mid North Coast Sharks take home over-70 cricket state title

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The first team of the Mid North Coast Veterans Cricket Over 70s - the Sharks - were successful in winning division one of the fourth NSW state championships held on the Central Coast from April 9-11. Taking advantage of surprisingly good weather over the three days, the team scored emphatic victories over strong teams from Monaro, Port Jackson and the Hunter. Chas Viner was voted player of the series, having taken wickets consistently over the three games, but various other Sharks players, including skipper Ken Ogilvie, Warren McWilliams, Wayne Garrard and Bruce Lumb, chipped in with vital contributions at critical points of the various games. The second team from the Mid North Coast - the Dolphins - also performed well at the tournament, winning one and losing two of their three games in Division 2 against strong opposition from the Central Coast Cyclones, Tamworth and Quirindi/New England. Terry Crossland won Dolphins' player of the series for his excellent bowling and contributions with the bat, while many of the other members of the team, including captain Russ Harris, weighed in with useful contributions with bat and ball. Many players commented on the fine spirit in which all the games were played. The matches were always competitive, but the age and experience of the participants ensured they remained friendly, with great camaraderie developing within and between the eight teams involved in the tournament. Above all else, the tournament was a great reminder of the importance of such social interaction, as well as exercise, in contributing to the maintenance of a healthy older age lifestyle. The Sharks are now looking forward to defending their well-earned title later this year in the fifth NSW state championships to be held in Coffs Harbour in October. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

