The Kempsey Show is set to make its grand return next Tuesday after a two-year absence from the calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show, often regarded as the annual social highlight in the town, will be taking place on April 26 and 27. The Kempsey Show Society president Stewart Witchard said the 2022 show will be back better than ever as the organisers prepare for a high crowd attendance. "Preparations are always pretty hectic in the last two weeks," he said. "We have a huge amount of entertainment this year, we really have something for everyone, and it's just been really exciting to see it all come together. "We are expecting a higher crowd attendance this year because we haven't had the show on for the last two years, so we are expecting around 4000 people to come through the gate, but I think the numbers will grow as the show gets closer." Mr Witchard said he is looking forward to seeing the community come together and enjoy the show again after a long-awaited return. "The Kempsey Show is a place for the community to display everything that we are proud of as a community in one area," he said. "I think it's just the one event that entirely encompasses everyone, and it's something that I'm really looking forward to seeing return again for the community. "Because we have just had the worst drought in history, followed by the worst bushfires that this generation has ever seen, followed by COVID and then the floods ... I think it's really important from a mental health point of view that people can get out and interact with others and have that time to connect with the community again." The Kempsey Show will feature a range of entertainment for the community, including wood chops, reptile shows, sideshow alley, the Young Farmer's Challenge and the Kempsey Show Grand Parade. "We have the Aussie FMX as our main entertainment on Tuesday night, and we have the Old McDonald Travelling Farm coming on both days," Mr Witchard said. "The Ringers Western Signature Bull Truck will also be in Kempsey for the first time, and they will be there on both days, I think that will be really great." Mr Witchard said he is excited for the show to finally go ahead again. "We tried all last year to put a show on, but we just couldn't do it because of the floods and COVID," he said. "It was a real kick in the guts to cancel it last year, so I'm just really looking forward to the gates opening on Tuesday morning and the Kempsey Show going ahead for the first time in two years." The gates will open at 8am on both days as the organisers get ready to put on a show of a lifetime. Pre-sale two-day tickets are available until Monday, April 25, and one-day tickets will be available at the show gate. To find out more about the Kempsey Show click here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/e9ee3b94-f453-4474-865e-ba85db6753dc.png/r247_271_1160_787_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg