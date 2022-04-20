news, local-news,

On Monday, April 25, Kempsey Shire will gather once again, in person and in spirit for Anzac Day, to pay tribute to the men and women who have served our nation during wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations and the sacrifices they have made and continue to make for our country. Retired Army nurse Helen Joyce said the 2022 Anzac Day services will be particularly poignant with Russia's invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air; the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II. "I think this Anzac Day particularly, as we look around the world and see the situation that is happening in Ukraine, it really brings home the message that war should be avoided at all cost, but democracy should be fought for with your last breath," she said. Ms Joyce said the Anzac Day services are a time for the community to reflect on the sacrifices that have been made by veterans and the armed services personnel. "Here in the Macleay Valley and extending to South West Rocks and the rest of the Kempsey Shire, we feel that the community is an essential part of whatever we do on Anzac Day, which is why we encourage their participation on Monday," she said. "As a returned servicewoman I feel that it's an honour to be able to march with those that have served in different conflicts and those that are not marching but share the day. "I think our community likes to be involved in the services and recognises the veterans through that involvement. "I think it's important for the community to reflect on those that have sacrificed their lives and fought for the democracy of our country." The 2022 events will include a traditional dawn service, Anzac Day marches and main services across the Macleay Valley. There are a number of commemoration services occurring throughout the day.

