Players return to the greens as sun shines on Kempsey Golf Course

news, local-news,

he 2022 Easter long weekend saw the weather fine golf at the Kempsey Golf Club but with the course still heavy due to wet weather of late the carts were again not permitted on the day. On Saturday April 16 the members and visitors to the club took part in the KGC 18 hole Single Stableford event with some very good scores in each grade. With the course still playing as a heavy 10 the 'A' graders on the day were the stand out players with Stuart Phillips the 'A' grade winner with a very good score of 38 points from the most consistent player at the club at the moment Peter Townsend who recorded another fine round on Saturday after his amazing score the week before. Townsend this week recorded a score of 37 points to be the runner up player to Phillips in 'A' grade. In the 'B' grade this week Jeremy Dowling was back to his best with a round of 36 points to win on a countback from Tim Mecham also on 36. Pat Preston was this week the winner of the 'C' grade with 32 points, with William Pollock as the runner up with a score of 30 points. The winners of the ntp's at the 3rd hole were Rick Nicholson ' A' & Josh McCann from the Duntryleague club in the 'B' grade. At the 8th hole the winners were Glen Tuckwell 'A', John Kernahan 'B'. This weeks winners at the 11th hole were Danny Powick 'A', Paul Hollis 'B'. At the tough 16th hole the winners were T J Smith 'A', Col Kesby 'B'. Conrad Tamblyn was the winner this week of the super tee ntp at the 18th hole with a very good 2nd shot to the green. In the weekly ball competition the winners were players with a score of 34 points and better and they can be collected from the pro shop at the club anytime along with any unclaimed vouchers from the event last Saturday. Congratulations must go to Andrew Kirkman from the Kempsey Club for his victory on Easter Saturday at the 2022 Armidale Open Day. Andrew had a 2 under par round of 70 to claim the title of champion player on the day with a one shot victory over the Armidale club champion. Andrew will be hoping he continues his fine form into the Kempsey club championship due to start on Saturday May 7th however with the wet weather still hanging around the championship might have to be move to a later date. The club will make a decision on this over the next week or two so please check with the club. Hopefully the weather will be kind on Saturday April 23rd so the club can hold the April 18 hole Stroke & Putting event for the Monthly Medals in each grade which will be sponsored on the day by Wright's Accounting. All intending players can book in now at the club or go online to book in for your round. Everyone should check with the club for the playing conditions for Saturday should the weather not be kind.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G87JKpmZwCvEsmtQXnfcMy/315ddfa4-824c-4e4a-b147-19f2b05cd023.jpg/r0_350_4150_2695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg