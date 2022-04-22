Nambucca Valley Arts Council students evolve their techniques

news, local-news,

"Charcoal to Diamonds" is an exciting new exhibition coming to the Stringer Gallery from May 3. Nambucca Valley students have been guided over eight weeks to produce mixed media expressive works, under the leadership of Keir Jamieson. Acclaimed as an exceptional teacher, Keir has enabled her class to apply skills and techniques to produce resolved, unique and joyful pieces. Participant Claire Mellon said Keir provided "just the right mixture of direction and freedom so there was space for you to apply skills to create your own personal vision". The group worked well together, encouraging and supporting each other. Students were inspired by what others were doing and by the range of media on hand, where true experimentation could occur. Many had never held a piece of charcoal before and it was a revelation to discover the qualities of this medium. It was also a first for many, when asked to produce a drawing in 30 seconds, then in one minute, then in three minutes. This freeing up exercise allowed them to realise that they really could draw. Progressing onto more demonstrated and closely guided lessons in tonal work and landscapes, they then discovered a wide variety of mixed media, working on paper and canvas. The enthusiasm of the group was obvious. A bonus was the camaraderie amongst participants who are now eager for their works to be displayed as the featured artists of the month in May. "Charcoal to Diamonds" will be a most colourful and varied exhibition, not to be missed, until May 28. Concurrently, another featured exhibition at the Stringer, is a members' show entitled "Rivers and Creeks". Again, the variety and pure talent in evidence is quite remarkable. It will be on display until May 28.

