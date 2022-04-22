news, local-news,

Henry ('Harry') Lyndon was a schoolteacher at Salisbury near Dungog and he had just married Frances De Lore in Taree when he was transferred to Euroka Public School near Kempsey as teacher-in-charge in January 1904. Harry was born in Wingham in October 1883, the oldest son of George and Hannah (nee Richards) Lyndon. Described as a smart and handsome couple, the Lyndons earned the respect and esteem of the Euroka community by the time they were transferred away from the Macleay to Wombat, a school near Young in western New South Wales, in November 1912. Henry and Frances were to have four children, all but one of these being born in Kempsey. Their children were photographed by Angus McNeill in his Kempsey studio just before they left. Harry was passionate about the British Empire. In May 1906, he delivered an address at the Empire day celebrations at Euroka Public School on "The Extent of the Empire", which he illustrated with a large map of the world with the British Empire lands coloured red. He concluded his address with the phrase "The sun never sets on the flag of Britain". Patriotic songs were then rendered by the school choir under Harrry's conductorship. It was natural then that soon after the outbreak of the Great War, Harry should enlist on 6 October 1914 at Victoria Barracks, Sydney, choosing a non-combatant role in the Australian Army Medical Corps. He embarked from Sydney a month later on the Transport Kyarra and saw service in Egypt, treating casualties from the Gallipoli campaign at the 2nd Australian General Hospital. In December 1915, Harry arrived in Sydney via Melbourne after being evacuated from the Middle East to look after sick and wounded soldiers returning by the Transport Borda. Back in Egypt in April 1916, Harry took up a more precarious role in the 13th Field Ambulance there and embarked for France with the British Expeditionary Force in June. On 14 November 1916 Australian troops advanced against the German line at Gueudecourt on the Somme where autumn rains had turned the ground into a quagmire. The 7th and 5th Australian Brigades sustained over 900 casualties in the attack made under conditions described as the most difficult ever faced by the 1st AIF. Henry was in a tent behind the lines with the 13th Field Ambulance Brigade when he was struck by a shell and died instantly. Henry was buried in Bernafay Wood British Cemetery, Montauban, France. News of Henry's death caused severe shock to his family as they had just received Christmas cards and letters from him sent while he was on furlough in Belgium and they had no idea he had gone back into the firing line. His sons Frank and Raymond received war bursaries and later attended Hunter's Hill College. His widow Francis later remarried, to Wallace Shade, in Drummoyne in 1923. The Macleay River Historical Society's book, Macleay Fallen, is the first and only complete account of the Macleay Valley's fallen soldiers of World War 1 and is available from Kempsey Museum or our website www.kempseymuseum.org.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BSwX7BnknTxbB3nggEwKWy/69a19906-e7d2-42cd-acf8-e6e765e9a328.jpg/r0_157_250_298_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg