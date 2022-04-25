newsletters, editors-pick-list, Anzac day, Anzac day 2022, kempsey shire, macleay valley

Hundreds of people across the Macleay Valley gathered at the East Kempsey Cenotaph on April 25 to commemorate Anzac Day and pay their respects to service men and women. Veterans, service personnel and ex-service personnel assembled at Sydney Street with schools around Kempsey to march to the cenotaph for the 11am service. St Pauls College student Rowan O'Loughlin was the master of the ceremony with various students speaking at the service. Kempsey Macleay RSL sub-Branch president Allan Wardrope said Anzac Day is held every year to commemorate that immortal day when the young men of Australia demonstrated to the world at Gallipoli that Australia was truly a nation. "The sons and daughters of Anzacs came forward without question, accepted gladly and discharged fully their responsibilities during World War II, Korea, Malaya, Borneo, Vietnam, Afghanistan, peacekeeping and peacemaking operations and other conflicts," he said. "On this day we remember the sacrifice of men for an ideal, for a way of life. Let us take strength in the knowledge, and hope that our sons and daughters will never forget the example set by their forefathers." Mr Wardrope said he hopes the community will endeavour to carry on those traditions established in the past wars and conflicts at such tragic cost. "We think of every man, woman and child who, in those crucial years, died so that the lights of freedom and humanity might continue to shine," he said. "We nurture too the obligation of showing gratitude for the peace we enjoy, and the responsibility of ensuring that the freedom and liberty so costly won is not lost by our own indifference. "So let us mourn with pride, but let us also remember with equal pride, those who served and still live." Kempsey Shire Council mayor Leo Hauville gave an emotional speech during the commemoration address as he remembered the fallen soldiers in World War II. The Kempsey District Silver Band were present to play music as well as The Last Post and Reveille. Wreaths were laid by schools across the Macleay Valley, along with various organisations throughout the area, while the crowd sang the Australian National Anthem to conclude the service.

