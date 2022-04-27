newsletters, editors-pick-list, kempsey show, kempsey show 2022, Kempsey Show Society president, kempsey show returns

The Kempsey Show made its grand return on Tuesday, April 26, after a two-year absence from the calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show, often regarded as the annual social highlight in the town, has come back better than ever as the organisers got ready to put on a show of a lifetime. "It's great to be back," Kempsey Show Society president Stewart Witchard said. "It is exceptionally relieving to be able to put this show on again after two years." "The crowd is really happy, we have lots of competitors, and it's just so relieving to see everything going ahead - it's been really great." The Kempsey Show features a range of entertainment for the community, including wood chops, reptile shows, sideshow alley, the Young Farmer's Challenge and the Kempsey Show Grand Parade. Mr Witchard said the recent rain in Kempsey did nothing to damper the spirits of the community and it fortunately held off on Tuesday as the show kicked off at 8am. "The weather has been really good for us today so everything is in full swing, and we are all just really happy that it's all worked out." Mr Witchard said the Kempsey Show has brought the community together. "Everyone is really excited to be here, and we are so happy to have this show on for the community again."

